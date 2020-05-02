Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 13,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.13. 865,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

