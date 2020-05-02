Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Shares Down 11.2%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)’s share price was down 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $41.01, approximately 5,457,667 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 2,257,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Consumer Edge cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,610 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth $61,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at $83,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 830,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,440,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

