Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 858.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,811 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 52.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after purchasing an additional 343,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,165. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.