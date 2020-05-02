Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.52. 1,774,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,165. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

