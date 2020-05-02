Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 13,725 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $5.58 on Friday, reaching $156.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.51. The company has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock worth $64,394,175. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

