Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.64. 9,643,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

