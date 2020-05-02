Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.42. 2,604,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

