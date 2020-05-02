Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 10,932 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Paypal by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

