Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys Shares of 113,273 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,713,000. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 2.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after purchasing an additional 784,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.38. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

