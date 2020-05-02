Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Msci by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 210.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at $17,338,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $7.06 on Friday, reaching $319.94. 337,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,598. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.99. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 381.88%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

