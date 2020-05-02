Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,154,000 after purchasing an additional 671,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after buying an additional 303,516 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,321,000 after buying an additional 244,208 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,850,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.28. 4,720,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,598. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

