Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,442 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.45. 1,946,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

