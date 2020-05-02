Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.75. 545,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,434. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 237.39%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

