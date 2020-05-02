Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 291.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after buying an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

