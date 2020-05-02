Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after buying an additional 349,918 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 865,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

