Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $156.64. 3,088,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

