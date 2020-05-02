Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Linde by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.07. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

