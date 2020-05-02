Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.