Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 294.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 33.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,761. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.77. 2,124,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

