Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,830 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.64.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

