Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.50. 480,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,519. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $574.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.30.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.38, for a total value of $1,263,580.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total transaction of $1,013,993.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,525 shares of company stock worth $18,737,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

