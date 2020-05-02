Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.66. 2,421,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

