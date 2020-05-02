Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,750 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.26. 15,581,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,239,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

