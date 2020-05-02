Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,615 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UTX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $61.11. 13,675,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $129.31. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

