Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,333 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 26.2% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.80 on Friday, hitting $343.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.