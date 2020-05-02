Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 946.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.78 and a 200-day moving average of $301.43. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

