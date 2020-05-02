Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 140 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.13. 1,187,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.83 and a 200 day moving average of $264.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

