Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 186 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,376,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,140. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

