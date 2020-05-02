Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 548.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 39,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,844. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.