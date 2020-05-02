Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,245,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

