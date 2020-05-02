Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 30,066 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,066 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.14. 42,324,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,119,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

