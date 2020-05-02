Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 32,690 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,690 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,177,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 247.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.70. 2,655,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,766. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

