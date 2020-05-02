More Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,711.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. More Coin has a market cap of $26,790.59 and $3,711.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.73 or 0.02368169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196018 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00063694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

