Morgan Stanley Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $90.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.21.

CHKP opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

