MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.29. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.83. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,110. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

