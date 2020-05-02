National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 579.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 309.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 54.6% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 668,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 236,165 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NFG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 944,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

