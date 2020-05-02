NCR’s (NCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 49.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

