Nebula AI (NBAI) Market Capitalization Tops $308,981.52

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $308,981.52 and $18.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,906,691,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

