NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.05-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $94-102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.99 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-$0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,596. The company has a market capitalization of $422.37 million, a PE ratio of 173.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $156,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

