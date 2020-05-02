New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Update

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFE. BidaskClub raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NFE stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 108,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.94 million. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

