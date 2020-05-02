NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NEE stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,072. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

