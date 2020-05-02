Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.62. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Nicholas Financial has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 68,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $589,237.60. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 32,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $265,752.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 112,157 shares of company stock valued at $954,992 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,951,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nicholas Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.