Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) is Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 2.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after acquiring an additional 236,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $183.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

