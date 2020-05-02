Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,014,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $170.73. 1,505,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.