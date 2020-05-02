Northland Securities Lowers Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $7.25

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $9.00 to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.17 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,053,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62,038 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 31.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

