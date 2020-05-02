Northland Securities Trims Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price to $7.25

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $7.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.29.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,053,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Harmonic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 2,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 747,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

