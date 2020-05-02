Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 21.80-22.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $328.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.25 and a 200 day moving average of $347.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

