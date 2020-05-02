Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lessened by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.43. 1,114,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,554. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

