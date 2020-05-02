NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%.

Shares of NVZMY traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVZMY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

