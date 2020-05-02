Nubian Resources (CVE:NBR) Shares Down 12.5%

Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR)’s share price was down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 53,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Nubian Resources (CVE:NBR)

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Peru. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

